TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 19 MAY 2021 AT 13:10 (EEST)
Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Robin Lindahl
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lindahl, Robin
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210518164235_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-18
Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 11.50 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 11.50 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com