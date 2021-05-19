The global automotive telematics market is set to record a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TELEMATICS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074728/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Telematics is a communication technology with regard to the automobile industry based on the information generated and directed to vehicles through wireless networks.It is the integration of location technology, in-vehicle electronics, and wireless communications.



Consumers are inclined to data-enabled features that make mobility convenient, safe, and cost-effective.Telematics and data analytics propel innovation and expand market share.



Auto-finance companies collect huge amounts of consumer data, which they use to analyze customer financial history and preferences.Companies provide personalized financial schemes as per customer requirements by integration of demographics and geography.



As a result, data analytics aid the growth of automotive telematics. Logistics leaders, automobile engineers, and fleet managers gain automotive industry data insights to transform their businesses. Such factors drive market growth. However, the high expenses, cybersecurity concerns, and lack of consistent connectivity in automotive hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The regions considered for the growth analysis of the global automotive telematics market include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World.As of 2020, North America dominated the global market.



Telematics is increasingly adopted in the region, along with commercial vehicles witnessing rising demands.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intense competitive rivalry is attributed to key companies competing across the regions to acquire high market shares through new product developments and expansions. Some of the market’s eminent players include Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Intel Corporation, Masternaut Limited, AT &T Inc, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AIRBIQUITY INC

2. AT&T INC

3. CONTINENTAL AG

4. HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES INC

5. INTEL CORPORATION

6. MASTERNAUT LIMITED

7. MIX TELEMATICS

8. OMNITRACS LLC

9. QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC

10. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

11. TELETRAC NAVMAN US LTD

12. TOMTOM INTERNATIONAL BV

13. TRIMBLE INC

14. VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC

15. VISTEON CORPORATION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074728/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________