ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 MAY 2021 AT 1.15 P.M. EEST

Enento Group’s comparable net sales information by Business Areas for 2020 and Q1 2021 relating to the new Business Area structure

On 14 January 2021, Enento Group Plc announced its plan of changing the Business Area structure. The change in the organisational structure is aimed at enabling faster and smoother strategy implementation and highlighting the importance of data and analytics.

Starting 1 April 2021, Enento Group has three Business Areas: Business Insight, Consumer Insight and Digital Processes. The new Consumer Insight Business Area will focus on customer-driven consumer information services, while the new Business Insight Business Area will focus on business information services.

Business Insight Business Area consists of three business lines. Enterprise Solutions is responsible for service offering and development for the strategic and large customers in the key customer verticals, including banking and finance. The Enterprise Solutions services are part of the previous Risk Decisions Business Area and Customer Data Management’s Business-to-Business services. The Premium Solutions business line provides business information services for the needs of SMEs. Premium Solutions were previously part of the SME and Consumers Business Area. Freemium Solutions develops freemium-model business information websites in all Nordic markets. Freemium Solutions were previously part of the SME and Consumers Business Area.

Consumer Insight Business Area develops and provides leading consumer information and decisioning services in the Nordics. Consumer Insight serves both consumers and several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as e-commerce, oil and energy sectors, among others. The products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance, administration and decision-making. Consumer services for businesses were previously part of the Risk Decisions and Customer Data Management Business Areas. The services for consumers were previously part of the SME and Consumers Business Area. These services help consumers to understand and better manage their own finances, protecting them also from identity theft and fraud.

Digital Processes Business Area services remain unchanged. The Business Area’s range of services includes real estate and apartment information, information about buildings and their valuation as well as solutions to automate collateral management processes and digitalize the management of housing transactions. In addition, the Business Area’s service offering includes compliance services to identify companies’ beneficial owners and politically exposed persons.

NET SALES BY BUSINESS AREA, NEW BUSINESS AREAS 2020 AND Q1 2021

1.1. – 1.4. – 1.1. – 1.7. – 1.1. – 1.10. – 1.1. – 1.1. – EUR thousand 31.3.2020 30.6.2020 30.6.2020 30.9.2020 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 31.12.2020 31.3.2021 Business Insight 18 887 18 165



37 053 17 105



54 158 20 085 74 243 19 434 Consumer Insight 16 476 16 055



32 530 16 731



49 261 16 903 66 164 17 127 Digital Processes 2 275 2 510



4 785 2 896



7 681 3 229 10 910 3 095 TOTAL 37 638 36 730



74 367 36 732



111 100 40 217 151 317 39 656

NET SALES BY BUSINESS AREA, OLD BUSINESS AREAS, 2020 AND Q1 2021

1.1. – 1.4. – 1.1. – 1.7. – 1.1. – 1.10. – 1.1. – 1.1. – EUR thousand 31.3.2020 30.6.2020 30.6.2020 30.9.2020 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 31.12.2020 31.3.2021 Risk Decisions 23 621 22 944



46 565 22 883



69 449 24 093 93 542 24 020 SME&Consumers 9 857 9 293



19 150 8 977



28 128 10 670 38 798 10 535 CDM*) 1 885 1 982



3 867 1 975



5 842 2 225 8 067 2 007 Digital Processes 2 275 2 510



4 785 2 896



7 681 3 229 10 910 3 095 TOTAL 37 638 36 730



74 367 36 732



111 100 40 217 151 317 39 656

*) Customer Data Management

