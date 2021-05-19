New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The COVID-19 Pandemic and a Rising Focus on Women’s Untapped Healthcare Needs are Transforming the Global Femtech Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074715/?utm_source=GNW

, leading to a dramatic increase in women’s mental health issues. The pandemic also led to adverse effects specifically on women’s health, with an increase in planned and unplanned pregnancy rates, stillbirths, etc. The pandemic has also laid bare the extent to which there is a dearth of solutions available for specific women’s health issues such as fibroids, PCOS, thyroid issues, endometriosis, pelvic health, pre-menopausal, and menopausal care. While digital health solutions, now under the broader term of virtual care, received a boost during the pandemic, these areas of women’s health are yet to find the attention that they truly deserve.This research study analyses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women’s healthcare and focuses on the different segments in women’s health. It identifies new untapped avenues of growth. With the menstrual, fertility, and pregnancy care segments being saturated with apps, software, devices, and services, the industry is currently shifting focus towards the unaddressed segments of fibroids, thyroid issues, PCOS, endometriosis, pelvic health, pre-menopause, and menopausal care. Governments in different countries across the world are introducing initiatives and reimbursement policies for women’s health to improve the quality of life for women. Moreover, employers are also increasingly shifting focus towards improving the health of women employees, which will increase productivity and retention rates.A lot of next-gen solution providers across different women’s health segments are increasingly entering the market, with a focus on competitive differentiation, to address untapped opportunities by providing end-to-end disease management, treatment of chronic diseases, and other women’s health needs. Even though the digital health industry is booming with a lot of fundings and deals, femtech still remains an underfunded segment with untapped potential. The femtech funding landscape shows that the increasing emergence of women-led startups and companies have been partially successful in countering the gender bias amongst male investors. The study provides an analysis of the femtech funding landscape along with a comparative analysis of femtech funding and digital health funding. The top femtech companies to watch have also been identified and a detailed overview of the startups and their activities summarised. A list of the top ten funded femtech companies has been provided. The study also provides revenue forecasts and a comparative analysis of pre-COVID-19 and post COVID-19 revenue projections. The study also provides different growth opportunities along with pertinent suggestions for industry players who are interested in this space.

Author: Suchismita Das

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074715/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________