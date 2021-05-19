ProMIS Neurosciences appoints accomplished biotechnology executive, Neil Warma, to its Board of Directors

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN); (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Neil Warma, MBA, to its Board of Directors with immediate effect.



“I am delighted to welcome Neil Warma as a member of the ProMIS Board of Directors at this time,” said Eugene Williams, Executive Chairman of ProMIS Neurosciences. “Neil’s broad, international experience, coupled with a successful track record of executive leadership is a very welcome addition to the ProMIS Board.”

“I am very pleased to join the Board of Directors of ProMIS,” stated Neil Warma, “and am especially excited about the opportunities offered by the Company’s unique platform technology supporting the cost-effective creation of therapeutics selectively targeting toxic, misfolded versions of proteins that are root causes of neurodegenerative disease. I look forward to working with an accomplished Board and management team to contribute to the future success of ProMIS in an effort to deliver novel drugs to patients for diseases with significant unmet medical needs.”

Neil Warma has been a successful healthcare entrepreneur for over 25 years having managed and advised numerous biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across the globe. Currently, Mr. Warma is the General Manager of I-Mab Biopharma U.S., (Nasdaq:IMAB) a publicly traded global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for immuno-oncology based diseases, with offices and research labs in China (Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Hong Kong) and the U.S. (San Diego, Gaithersburg). Previously, Mr. Warma was President and CEO of Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company developing novel cellular therapies for autoimmune diseases. Prior to Opexa, he was CEO of Viron Therapeutics, a private biotechnology company developing novel protein-based therapeutics for cardiovascular disease and transplantation. Mr. Warma spent several years in key management roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals at its corporate headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. He also co-founded and later sold MedExact, a health-technology company dedicated to providing an interface between physicians and pharmaceutical companies. Mr. Warma currently serves on the Board of Genexine, Inc. (Kosdaq) and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). Mr. Warma obtained an honors Bachelor of Science degree specializing in neuroscience from the University of Toronto and an International MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto.

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform -ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

For further information about ProMIS Neurosciences, please consult the Company’s website at: www.promisneurosciences.com

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on LinkedIn

For Investor Relations please contact:

Alpine Equity Advisors

Nicholas Rigopulos, President

nick@alpineequityadv.com

Tel. 617 901-0785

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.