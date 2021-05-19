New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internet of Things (IoT) Based Technologies and Patient Preference to Drive Growth of the Global Home Healthcare Solutions Market, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074711/?utm_source=GNW

Presently, home healthcare has evolved to also cater to preventive and proactive care. The most important value offered by technology-enabled home care is preventing or delaying the patient’s shift to acute or long-term-care settings.Technology holds a central role in expanding the market for home healthcare. It has come a long way from infrastructure and equipment consisting of durable medical products to technologies consisting of sensors, communication technology, Big Data, and AI. The study focuses on market for advanced data-based technologies. The main objective of technology-enabled home care could vary for developing and developed countries. For developing countries, it may be linked to improving the accessibility of care, while for the developed countries the main objective probably focused on reducing the overall healthcare cost. The current study focuses on the developed markets of the US and Western Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and UK).

Author: Kaustubh Savant

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074711/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________