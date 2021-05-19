New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities and Technology Innovations for Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074710/?utm_source=GNW





These limitations have necessitated the development of advanced CDSS tools that use technologies, such as natural language processing, machine learning, and dynamic and interactive algorithms that not only help in improving quality of care delivery for the patients, but also enhances hospitals’ bottom line.This growth opportunity-technology (GO-TE) report covers the technology developments in advanced CDSS, the utility of these platforms and various growth opportunities for the industry. The report covers innovations in advanced CDSS platforms that are being implemented in healthcare settings including clinical guidelines and evidence-based solutions, medical workflow solutions, and point-of-care solutions. The scope of this GO-TE is global. This GO-TE studies some of the path breaking innovators in this space and the technology readiness levels. Notable government and private funding, partnerships, and acquisition activities are investigated in this report. The growth opportunities offered by advanced CDSS platforms and the key patents filled by technology developers in the last two years are also discussed.

