Competitive Intensity Propelling the Global Autonomous Driving Industry Market, Outlook 2021

A few of them include a decline in Autonomous Vehicle (AV) sales, shortage in value chain components, delayed technology introduction, and shift in consumer preferences.OEMs and value chain partners are finding a way around to streamline their strategies, capital investments, and product roadmap to develop and deploy partial and highly automated vehicles.



In 2021, many major OEMs will focus on the deployment of Level 2 and Level 2+ partial automation driving systems in mass-market vehicles and Level 3 conditional automation in a few premium models.Global regulations favoring testing and deployment will determine the adoption timeline for consumer markets.



China will lead the usership model of Level 4 robotaxis by operation of paid services for public use within predefined geographies. Autonomous shuttles will also be commercially deployed within controlled environments.In this 2021 outlook, The analyst has highlighted 3 key market and business trends that have been affected by the changing dynamics of the autonomous ecosystem. The outlook also highlights 3 key technology trends that the analyst expects will see fast advancements, with focus on highly automated vehicle commercialization.

• Market trends include reprioritization of OEM strategies, insurance business models for piloted driving, evolution of technology participants, and the emergence of Tier 0.5 suppliers.

• In terms of technology, the focus is expected to be on developing in-house capabilities for scalable hardware and software that will allow OEMs to offer Over the Air (OTA) upgrades for future developments. Trends include in-cabin monitoring systems, System on Chip (SoC), and Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology in LiDARs.This research service highlights these trends and explains their impact along with use cases.

