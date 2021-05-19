New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digitalization and Real-time Visibility Transforming the Global Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074706/?utm_source=GNW





Despite the ever-increasing threat landscape and their incredibly high risk profile, critical infrastructure organizations remain far behind where they should be in their cyber-maturity and digital resilience strategies, necessitating a rapid push to fortify cyber-defenses and manage their cyber-risk profiles.As the security industry is seeing increasing convergence between the physical and digital security domains, critical infrastructure organizations highlight how a cyber security attack affecting organizational networks could result in a physical disaster in society. Critical infrastructure organizations need to focus their cyber security strategies on the twofold task of maintaining regulatory compliance and uninterrupted operations while at the same time building up their digital resiliency strategies. They can do this by adopting solutions that will monitor, inventory, analyze, and assess all connected assets, networks, and systems to determine any pertinent vulnerability; to assess risks; and to enact mitigation, remediation, or quarantine policies to protect their operational networks without disrupting services.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074706/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________