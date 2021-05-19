Insights on the Hand Saw Blades Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Freud America, Leuco Tool and Pilana Knives Among Others

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Saw Blades - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hand Saw Blades estimated at US$434.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$632.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $117.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Hand Saw Blades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$137.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG

DoAll Company

Freud America Inc.

Kinkelder B.V. Ledermann GmbH & Co. KG

Leuco Tool Corporation

Pilana Knives A.S.

Simonds International L.L.C. (BGR Saws Inc.)

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

The M K Morse Company;

