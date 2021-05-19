Worldwide Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the alcoholic infused sparkling water market and it is poised to grow by $479.85 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report on alcoholic infused sparkling water market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for low-calorie alcoholic beverages and growing demand from millennials.
The alcoholic infused sparkling water market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing alcohol consumption among women as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic infused sparkling water market growth during the next few years.
The report on alcoholic infused sparkling water market covers the following areas:
- Alcoholic infused sparkling water market sizing
- Alcoholic infused sparkling water market forecast
- Alcoholic infused sparkling water market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic infused sparkling water market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Constellation Brands Inc., Eel River Brewing Co., M.I.A. Beer Co., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., San Juan Seltzer Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Wachusett Brewing Co. Inc.. Also, the alcoholic infused sparkling water market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Off premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand-led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Constellation Brands Inc.
- Eel River Brewing Co.
- M.I.A. Beer Co.
- Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co.
- Molson Coors Beverage Co.
- San Juan Seltzer Inc.
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
- The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
- Wachusett Brewing Co. Inc.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
