Technology Advancements Enabling Prosumerism in Energy Sector

The potential flexibility being infused by the programs have rendered consumer’s energy load and onsite generation capabilities to be considered as a critical factors and resource for grid balancing.



Smart grids have infused a paradigm shift toward active energy distribution and have significantly transformed the role of a consumer alongside communities, enabling “passive” users to act as “active” participants – both as consumers and producers. The smartest and viable part of the grid, however, is not the technological integration, but rather the human tendencies: the “prosumer” or “prosumerism.” A prosumer is a consecutive power producer and consumer. Consumers transform into potential prosumers through the integration of an energy generation unit including a solar panel within their premises. Increasing number of institutions, households, and businesses setting up renewable energy systems has led to the structuring of a socio-technical distribution system. The research study highlights the key characteristics of prosumers in terms of consumer needs, goals, preferences, alongside the technical demands of a durable and sustainable power supply mechanism. The study covers the following -

•Importance of Prosumerism as a concept in today’s smart grid

•Key Roles and Features of Smart Grid Components Within Prosumerism

•Digital technologies transforming inspection landscape

•Companies to Action: Innovations and key stakeholders

•Patent landscape

•Growth opportunities

