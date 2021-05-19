Tallinn-based mobile marketplace for local help expands to further cities

English Estonian





With on-demand services, taxis, food and grocery deliveries on the rise, other location-based platforms are catching more and more attention of people searching for fast solutions. A real-time mobile marketplace for local help Skillus announces their expansion to further counties. Previously available in Harju county, it enables clients to book service providers across Tartu, Ida Virumaa and further.

As reported by Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa), registered unemployment rose from 5.8 percent to 8.7 percent on year to the end of the first quarter of 2021. Skillus team aims to provide an opportunity to earn additional income working part time or easily establish full self-employment and get back on track. Starting to work as an independent service provider might seem difficult and confusing to some. However, with no barrier to entry, no fees, flexibility of work and possibility to earn around 750 eur/month working part time on average, Skillus has attracted 2600 independent contractors across a variety of categories ready to provide their services. According to Skillus co-founder Mihhail Pitjem, it has been helping people start a side or full-time job and to be in charge of pricing and working hours, even if they lack marketing or technical acumen. Supported in three languages, it ensures equal participation of Estonian, Russian and English speaking users.

Simultaneously, Skillus made the cumbersome process of searching and hiring help for daily tasks efficient and organised. The way Skillus works is that it connects clients with freelance professionals offering a wide range of services varying from IT, tutoring, beauty services, photography to domestic tasks (cleaning, repair, installation), construction, car repair, etc.

“Our goal is to make life more convenient and achieve maximal productivity by delegating tasks to professionals in minutes”, says Pavel Ivanov, co-founder and lead product designer, former lead designer at Bolt and Pipedrive. With recently updated user interface, the platform becomes more convenient and user-friendly. Through the user experience-first approach, the app aims to reduce time spent on the search and communication to a minimum.

More people than ever have been relying on the location-based services to deliver food and groceries. The same applies when it comes to daily tasks. With increased time spent at home, people are more willing to improve their surroundings and book home improvement services. The most in-demand services include apartment cleaning, language tutoring, help with installation, repair and various beauty services.

Around 11% of the EU’s workforce (24 million people) is estimated to have provided services through digital platforms at least once, according to the data by European Commission in February of 2021. The digital transformation and expansion of platform business model have been accelerated in Estonian market as this growing phenomenon creates new opportunities for self-employed, customers and businesses alike.

Skillus team has recently joined Tehnopol Startup Incubator, a programme of Tallinn Science Park Tehnopol for tech startups. This collaboration will accelerate business growth in Estonia and other markets.

About Skillus

Skillus is a free real-time mobile marketplace that connects freelancers with local demand across Estonia. With nearly 6500 users onboard, its mission is to make search for local help easy and to give people an opportunity to start working as independent service providers and earn additional income.

Skillus OÜ

Website: www.skillus.app

