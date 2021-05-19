Justuno Launches Audience Sync to Improve Paid Media Targeting & Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)

Austin, TX, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justuno, a leading onsite conversion optimization platform, announced the launch of Audience Sync, a new feature allowing brands to gain even more value from their onsite lead capture lists by automatically connecting them to Google Ads and Facebook Ads platforms. This new feature, exclusive to Justuno Plus, allows customers to fuel their customer match audiences (applicable to Google Search, Display, Shopping, and Youtube) and custom audiences (applicable to Facebook and Instagram) using their onsite promotions while maintaining user data privacy.





Audience Sync helps brands manage their ads more efficiently, streamline messaging throughout the customer journey, provide data to back up buyer personas, create high-value seed audiences for lookalike audiences, and provide more accurate cross-channel attribution for improved budget allocation. Brands looking to maintain return on ad spend (ROAS) as ad platforms focus on first-party data, will be able to automatically leverage the data collected via onsite promotion lead capture.





Audience Sync helps advertisers understand their customer journey through cross-platform attribution, ensuring brands know which channels play assisting and starring ROI roles.





Justuno is the premiere onsite conversion optimization platform with personalized messaging, AI-powered product recommendations, and advanced visitor intelligence technology to help businesses turn visitors into customers. Audience Sync is the next level of conversion optimization from Justuno, enabling enhanced conversions both off and onsite.





Justuno’s CTO and co-founder, Travis Logan, said this on the release of this new feature:





“Justuno has been focused on conversion rate optimization from the beginning; with email subscriber growth, SEO lead capture, SMS collection, and now improved ROAS for paid media efforts. Audience Sync passes hashed email lists directly into the advertiser's audience manager, cutting out the privacy liability that comes from manually exporting and importing email lists between various marketing channels. We’re proud to add Audience Sync to our platform as part of our dedication to expanding our customers’ omnichannel marketing presence and helping them adjust to a world where first-party data is increasingly critical.”





###