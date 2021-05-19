Canada has a once-in-generation opportunity to be a global battery leader if we act now: industry stakeholders

OTTAWA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada’s largest trading partners transform their economies to be cleaner and more competitive, one aspect of that shift is clear: batteries will be the engines of the modern world.



Canada has a once-in-generation opportunity to establish itself as a major player in the global battery sector, according to a new Clean Energy Canada report reflecting the opinions of stakeholders across the electric vehicle supply chain, including General Motors Canada, Lion Electric, the Mining Association of Canada, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, Unifor, and many others.

Canada has the right ingredients for a successful battery sector, the experts told Clean Energy Canada in a roundtable convened in March. With its known deposits of critical metals and minerals, automotive heritage, plenty of clean electricity (to power operations), and access to a well-integrated North American market, Canada could be a top supplier of sustainable batteries.

But more action is needed to build our domestic industry, and Canada’s window of opportunity to enter the battery market is now. Each of the “Detroit Three” automakers have announced major electric vehicle assembly investments in Canada over the past eight months, and President Joe Biden’s proposed $2-trillion infrastructure plan would pour US$174 billion into developing the EV market. The report outlines a set of immediate must-dos for Canada to get into the battery game, including:

developing a North American Battery Alliance within the next year to leverage the Canada-U.S. auto market;

unlocking the potential of Canada’s sustainable battery metals, minerals, and materials supply;

launching a dedicated battery supply chain fund to address challenges and invest in strategic projects;

promoting Canada’s clean and responsible battery brand to attract investment;

and supporting a robust EV market in North America to ensure there is sufficient demand for batteries and the materials that go into them.



There has been plenty of talk around Canada’s big battery opportunity, stakeholders said, but talk must now turn into action—and there’s no time to waste.

