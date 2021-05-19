Aileron Therapeutics to Host KOL Virtual Investor Event Discussing Opportunity for New Paradigm to Protect Cancer Patients from Chemotherapy-Induced Toxicities

-- Fireside chat, moderated by Soumit Roy, Ph.D. of JonesTrading, will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 am ET --

-- Featured speakers will include hematologist Alan List, M.D. and geriatric oncologist Lodovico Balducci, M.D. --

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) investor event focused on the topic of protecting cancer patients from chemotherapy-induced toxicities on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

The fireside chat, moderated by Soumit Roy, Ph.D., Managing Director at JonesTrading, will feature Alan List, M.D. and Lodovico Balducci, M.D., discussing the unmet need in addressing chemotherapy-induced toxicities, the resulting medical impact and quality-of-life burden on cancer patients, as well as the opportunity for a new paradigm known as chemoprotection that focuses on proactive prevention.

Dr. List is a hematologist and physician scientist who is internationally recognized for his many contributions in the development of more effective treatment strategies for myeloid and other malignancies. He is the author of more than 450 peer-reviewed manuscripts, chapters and books, and is the former President and CEO of Moffitt Cancer Center, and past president of the Society of Hematologic Oncology. Currently, Dr. List serves as Chief Medical Officer at Precision Biosciences. Dr. Balducci, a renowned geriatric oncologist, was formerly a Senior Member of the Senior Adult Oncology Program and Medical Director of Affiliates & Referring Physician Relations at Moffitt Cancer Center, and Professor of Oncologic Sciences, University of South Florida College of Medicine, in Tampa, Florida.

A webcast of the event will be available under the Investors and Media section on Aileron’s website at https://investors.aileronrx.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aileron’s website for 90 days following the event.

To register for the event, please click here.

Aileron's first-in-class dual MDM2/MDMX inhibitor, ALRN-6924, is currently in clinical development as a therapeutic agent designed to deliver selective chemoprotection for patients with p53-mutated cancers. 50% of all cancer patients have p53-mutated cancer.

ALRN-6924 has demonstrated a protective effect against chemotherapy-induced bone marrow toxicities, including neutropenia, thrombocytopenia and anemia, in a Phase 1b trial in patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer (SCLC) undergoing treatment with topotecan in second line of therapy. In the second quarter of 2021, Aileron plans to initiate a Phase 1b randomized, placebo-controlled trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with p53-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are receiving first-line carboplatin plus pemetrexed (with or without immune checkpoint inhibitors).

About Aileron

Aileron is a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients. ALRN-6924, our first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor activating p53, is the only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, in which we exclusively focus on treating patients with p53-mutated cancers. Our targeted strategy is designed to selectively protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy while ensuring we do not protect cancer cells. As a result, healthy cells are spared from chemotherapeutic destruction while chemotherapy continues to kill cancer cells. By reducing or eliminating multiple chemotherapy-induced side effects, ALRN-6924 may improve patients’ quality of life and help them better tolerate chemotherapy. Enhanced tolerability may result in fewer dose reductions or delays of chemotherapy and the potential for improved efficacy.

Our vision is to bring chemoprotection to patients with p53-mutated cancers, which represent approximately 50% of cancer patients, regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy. Visit us at aileronrx.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about Aileron's future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s strategy and clinical development plans. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether Aileron’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods anticipated or with respect to the matters anticipated; whether initial results of clinical trials will be indicative of final results of those trials or results obtained in future clinical trials, including trials in different indications; whether ALRN-6924 will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of such trials will be accepted by and warrant submission for approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether ALRN-6924 will receive approval from regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all; whether, if ALRN-6924 obtains approval, it will be successfully distributed and marketed; what impact the coronavirus pandemic may have on the timing of our clinical development, clinical supply and our operations; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Aileron's annual report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, filed on May 11, 2021, and risks described in other filings that Aileron may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Aileron specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.