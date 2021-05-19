OMERS Announces Partnership with Gastro Health

TORONTO and MIAMI, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the Province of Ontario, Canada, today announced a partnership with Gastro Health, a national, leading U.S. platform supporting medical groups specializing in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, nutrition, and digestive health.



Supporting groups in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington and with over 250 physicians, Gastro Health is one of the U.S.’s fastest-growing gastroenterology platforms. Gastro Health-affiliated medical groups provide patients with access to best-in-class clinicians and deliver a range of services, while maintaining consistency of care.

“Gastro Health’s commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and patient care have made it one of the best-known gastroenterology platforms in the U.S.,” said Mark Van Wart, Managing Director, OMERS Private Equity. “With our deep experience in the North American healthcare space, we are delighted to partner with an organization dedicated to providing patients with outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience.”

“We are proud to be working with Joseph Garcia and the Gastro Health team, and we look forward to helping advance their ambitious plans for the future. Gastro Health is another world-class addition to the OMERS portfolio,” said Michael Graham, Global Head, OMERS Private Equity.

“We are excited to partner with OMERS in our next phase of growth,” said Joseph Garcia, CEO, Gastro Health. “Their support of our mission and keen understanding of our special partnership with physicians and advanced practice providers makes them a natural fit.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Moelis & Company served as financial advisor for Gastro Health.

About OMERS and OMERS Private Equity:

Founded in 1962, OMERS is one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$105 billion in net assets as at December 31, 2020. OMERS invests and administers pensions for more than half a million members through originating and managing a diversified portfolio of investments in public markets, private equity, infrastructure and real estate.

OMERS had private equity net investment asset exposure of C$14.8 billion as at December 31, 2020. OMERS Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of OMERS with a team of investment professionals in London, New York, Singapore and Toronto, seeks to use its significant and differentiated capital base to partner with management teams of industry leading businesses.

For more information, please visit www.omersprivateequity.com.

About Gastro Health:

Gastro Health is one of the leading gastroenterology platforms in the United States supporting practices in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. Gastro Health strives to provide outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience. The Gastro Health care teams utilize technology, clinical expertise, and compassionate care to provide a personalized approach to digestive health and overall wellness. Learn more at GastroHealth.com.