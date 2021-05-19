New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Workforce IAM-Disruptive Technologies and Unified Access Solutions Enable Robust Security Postures" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074695/?utm_source=GNW





IAM solutions include, but are not limited to, single sign-on (SSO), multifactor authentication (MFA), lifecycle management (provisioning, de-provisioning), password management, and compliance management.In a business environment where cybersecurity continues to be one of the highest priorities for all enterprises, the challenges are accentuated by constant changes in regulations, rules, new threats, and the lack of resources.



IAM is no different, as enterprises struggle to maintain a robust security profile, despite high complexity, siloes, multiple stakeholders, and lack of compatibility among different systems. The IAM decisions that CISO’s face today include, but are not limited to, the integration of next-generation solutions and technology into existing (and legacy) infrastructure, optimizing business processes, and orchestrating a strong IAM policy and strategy that aligns seamlessly with the increasing complexity of IAM.



In addition to delving deeper into IAM solutions and products, key industry participants, vertical, regional, and technology trends, the research explores strategic imperatives, growth environment, and growth opportunities. The research highlights the latest offerings, innovations, growth plans, and strategies of the vendors.Some of the key growth opportunities in the workforce IAM market are driven by the growing demand for consolidation and simplification of IAM. Similarly, other opportunities have emerged as a result of emerging technologies, such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Providers are looking to augment their solutions with new business models, capabilities, and educating clients about best practices to enhance outcomes. COVID-19 challenged the status quo in digital transformation, workplaces, and employee access. As enterprises cope with business continuity challenges, workforce IAM is poised for significant growth and will continue to be an important strategic imperative.

