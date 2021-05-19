New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics Tracker-Market Insights and Trends, H1 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074712/?utm_source=GNW

The study also identifies actionable and profitable growth opportunities for industry participants.



The US response to the pandemic has been disorganized and made worse with the politicization of vaccine approval and distribution, creating distrust and delaying the country’s vaccination program. Each state in the US has its own vaccination strategy and as such, state health department websites are critical sources of information on when, where, and how to get vaccines.As of 31 March 2021, the US Food & Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization to three vaccines manufactured respectively by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Novavax and AstraZeneca vaccines are two other leading vaccine candidates expected to be approved for use in Q2 2021. Apart from vaccines, drugs are likely to play a critical role in treating individuals not responding to vaccines, not receiving vaccines, and who still contracted the virus despite vaccination. Maintaining vaccine integrity through all stages of the supply chain requires never-before-seen levels of monitoring and coordination among stakeholders. Partnerships between input supply firms and distributors are as critical as collaborations between vaccine sponsors and contract manufacturers to scale up production for mass immunization. Key topics covered in the study include:

•Key COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics analysis

•COVID-19 vaccines supply chain and distribution analysis

•Snapshot of the US vaccination strategy

•Prospective analysis of COVID-19 becoming endemic

Author: Surbhi Gupta

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074712/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________