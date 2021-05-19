Connected Car Data and New Telematics Technology Highlighted in IMS-Led Webinar

London, UK and Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS (part of Trak Global Group), the leading global vehicle and driving data business, has announced the final speaker line-up for its upcoming webinar, “Global Case Study: How to Extract Value from Connected Car Data and Telematics Technology,” which will be held on June 15 at 9:00am EST/3:00pm CET time.

Moderated by Leon Hurst, CEO Mobility for IMS, this webinar will explore how leading fleet-based organizations are embracing new developments in connected car data, telematics technology, and data exchange platforms to rapidly shift from reactive to proactive operations. The panel will include IMS customers James Taylor, General Manager for Zipcar, Thomas Bayerl, Digital Business Development for Audi Germany, Stephen Thornton, Commercial Director for i247, and Martin Philips, Chief Operating Officer for Athlon, as well as Matthew Waller, Director of Mobility Solutions for IMS.

“While fleet and mobility leaders are beginning to embrace telematics technology to get rich vehicle insights directly from connected car data and OEM sources, new and powerful case studies are emerging which highlight the benefits of true live connectivity across an entire fleet,” said Hurst. “This webinar explores how businesses across a variety of different vehicle segments are adopting connected data to broaden their customer propositions as well as transforming their operations and total cost of ownership.”

During this webinar, attendees will hear specific case studies across the mobility value chain including car clubs/car sharing, leasing, vehicle rental, service, maintenance, and repair (SMR), and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) professionals which demonstrate ways of improving business operations and digitally transforming manual processes, lowering costs, and offering better service to the end customer. The primary discussion will center around the business value and benefits of live connectivity and connected car data, including best practices for using direct OEM-embedded technology, in addition to exploring what the future holds for this technology for the forward-thinking companies adopting it today.

Register for this webinar today at https://hopin.com/events/fleet-europe-webinar-with-ims

# # #

About IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions)

IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions) is a vehicle and driving data business, delivering enterprise solutions to over 350 customers including insurers, mobility operators and governments. IMS recently launched its Vehicle Data Exchange, which enables the IMS DriveSync platform to ingest and process data from any source – from OEM embedded units to smartphones and aftermarket hardware. The company, with offices in the UK, Europe and N. America, has analysed over 15 billion driving miles and its algorithms are fed by trillions of data points every hour. More info at https://www.ims.tech

Attachments