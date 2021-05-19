Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 40.66 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the Forecast Period

Pune, India, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global multiple sclerosis market size is set to gain momentum as several prominent pharmaceutical companies are participating in conducting clinical trials to discover innovative and efficient therapies for the treatment of this immune disorder. For example, in December 2019, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the results of its phase 3 clinical trials on ADS-5102, performed for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, “Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, 2020-2027.” As per the report, the market size was USD 25.00 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 40.66 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect the Market Growth Due to Debates Regarding DMT among Healthcare Leaders

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has majorly affected the multiple sclerosis drugs market the supply chain cycle of major players operating in the multiple sclerosis drugs industry was seen disrupted. The rapid spread of the pandemic has also alarmingly affected the usage of disease-modifying therapies (DMT), which are prescribed for MS and are likely to surge the risk for easy coronavirus infection among patients. The healthcare leaders are still in doubt and many are advising to not interfere with the medical schedule of the patient. Additionally, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society talks about how they do not advise patients to halt their DMT medications without prior consultation from their medical expert. This commotion among the healthcare stakeholders is likely to slow the growth of the market.





Industry Developments

March 2019: Novartis AG received FDA approval for their prescription only medicine, Mayzent for patients suffering with active secondary progressive MS.

March 2019: TG Therapeutics, Inc. announced the outcomes from the phase 2 clinical studies on an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, ublituximab (TG-1101), and is in development process for MS treatment.

Rising Investment in the R&D Sector to Boost Market Growth

The market is experiencing huge attraction regarding clinical research and in general R&D investments. Several pharmaceutical leaders are focused on developing special therapies for treating MS. For example, Pipeline Therapeutics is directing clinical studies on PIPE-307, which is a selective M1 receptor antagonist for Multiple Sclerosis. Surged research activities have also created a scope for several research mergers between pharmaceutical companies and research institutes, which work in the favour of the market’s growth. The pipeline portfolio of many leading as well as small-scale pharmaceutical companies has strengthened due to the increase in research of various candidates. This factor is anticipated to drive the multiple sclerosis treatment market growth.





Segmentation

On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into immunomodulators, immunosuppressants, interferons, and others. The immunomodulators segment held majority of the shares of 67.4% in 2019 and dominated the MS drugs market. It is estimated to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

Based on route administration, the market is further bifurcated into oral and injection. By distribution channel, it is segregated into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. In terms of geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage

We follow a comprehensive research methodology that focuses majorly on offering accurate information. Our researchers have used a data triangulation technique which would help us to provide authentic estimates and gauge the overall market dynamics. Besides, our analysts gained access to several global and regional paid databases for delivering the latest information so that you can invest only in the crucial zones.





North America to Dominate Backed by Immense R&D and Government Support

The market size in North America stood at USD 14.74 billion in 2019. Major factors contriburing towards the dominant hold of this region on the multiple sclerosis drugs market share include, surging R&D investment, innovative product introductions, and increasing requirement for immunosuppressants. Moreover, the government is actively taking initiatives to create consciousness concerning the treatment and analysis of MS in this region.

Europe is anticipated to hold second largest shares and be a prominent region as of income by 2027, on account of the dynamic government suggestions and promising health reimbursement strategies.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in 2020-2027, owing to the enhanced delivery networks of medical companies in developing nations. Key player in this region are observed to collaborate to further succeed in establishing their business in this region. For instance, in January 2018, the partnership between Biogen and Eisai Co., Ltd. intended to co-assist Avonex, Tysabri, Tecfidera in Japan, is projected to stimulate the multiple sclerosis market growth in the Asia Pacific region.





List of Key Players Covered in the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Report:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, U.S.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel)

Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Basel, Switzerland)

Biogen (Massachusetts, U.S.)





