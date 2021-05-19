Dialysis Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 177.56 by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% During the Forecast Period

Pune, India, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dialysis market size is projected to reach USD 177.56 by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The market stood at USD 90.33 billion in 2019. The rising cases of chronic kidney disorders are expected to boost the visits to the hospital by patients for procuring renal therapy and foster the market growth, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled "Dialysis Market, 2020-2027."

Global Dialysis Market Highlights:

The Dialysis Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Dialysis industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Dialysis market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dialysis-market-102367





The increasing visits in hospitals by patients to curb chronic kidney diseases and end-stage renal diseases are the major factors that boost demand for the dialysis procedures. In addition, because of the rising chronic kidney disorders, private and public organizations have updated their compensation facilities to patients opting for renal therapy and expanded the market. For example, as per the End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) PPS final rule, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) are expected to invest USD 10.3 billion as medical compensation to 7000 ESRD associations to cover the costs incurred in providing renal hemodialysis services in 2020. In addition, the trend of ESRD patients opting for healthcare at their homes has led to governments of several countries offering the patients with cost-effective payment, thereby bolstering the market growth.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Dialysis Market Report

Fresius Care Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Diaverum Healthcare Partners

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nipro Corporation





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dialysis-market-102367





The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Dialysis Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19

Rising Cases of Kidney Failures to Aid Development amid Coronavirus

This market is expected to grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rise in the number of cases of people suffering from kidney failure caused by the corona-virus infection. The demand for renal therapy increases as the people who suffer from the infection are experiencing organ failures. For example, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), approximately 5% of the patients suffering from COVID-19 need renal therapy as they have an injury in their kidneys. Therefore, due to the rising demand for dialysis procedures, the market is likely to grow.





Quick Buy - Dialysis Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102367





Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Cases of ESRD to Accelerate Demand for Dialysis Services

The increasing cases of end-stage renal diseases (ESRD) are expected to bolster the demand for CKD treatment procedures. It is used for patients suffering from the condition where both their kidneys stop working, leading to kidney transplants or continual renal therapies. It is used in the US because of the rising cases of chronic organ failures among people. For example, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 14 % of the Hispanic population and 15% of the general population in the US suffer from chronic kidney diseases (CKD). Additionally, several people suffering from COVID-19 have organ failures, which have led to the government stepping in to issue specific guidelines for the patients suffering from CKD.

For example, in 2020, the Indian Government issued guidelines that specify the states to reserve a separate facility with trained staff and sufficient equipment and resources for COVID-19 patients suffering from kidney disorders. Further, the availability of highly qualified nephrologists in developing economies has complemented the increase in facilities for renal care. Investors heavily invest in India, China, Mexico, and other developing countries to enhance renal care facilities, thereby driving the dialysis market growth.

However, alternative options to renal therapy, such as kidney transplants, are expected to hamper the market growth.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dialysis-market-102367





Regional Insights

Rising cases of Kidney Failures to Fortify Demand for Renal Therapies in North America

North America is projected to lead the dialysis market share due to the prominence of kidney injuries among the patients in the US and Canada. The increasing cases of COVID-19 and the rising demand for dialysis treatment for patients combined in the region are expected to foster market growth.

The European region is expected to grow because of the rising elderly population suffering from chronic diseases and organ disorders. Thereby the market is expected to grow steadily.

In the Asia Pacific region, the financial backing by several public players is expected to boost the market growth. For example, the National Health and Family Planning Commission of China established rules for managing hemodialysis facilities and developing independent sectors.

Competitive Landscape

Initiatives by Companies for Developing Novel Products to Enhance their Brand Position

Companies are undertaking initiatives to help patients suffering from kidney disorders. For example, Fresenius Medical Care has provided services to treat kidney diseases to over 1,90,000 patients by setting up approximately 2,400 renal treatment centers in North America. Further, the key players have boosted the production activities of renal treatment tools for satisfying the demand for the product during the pandemic and hired new employees to complete their goals. For example, Baxter hired over 2000 employees to satisfy the demand for renal infusion systems.

Industry Development

October 2019: Fresenius Medical Care got approval by the USFDA for its novel products that prevents blood clotting and negates the use of blood thinners.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launch Technological Advancements in the Dialysis Market Prevalence of Disease Indication- For Key Countries, 2018 Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Dialysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Products Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Dialysis Type Hemodialysis Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dialysis Centers & Hospitals Home Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Dialysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Products Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Dialysis Type Hemodialysis Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dialysis Centers & Hospitals Home Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Dialysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Products Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Dialysis Type Hemodialysis Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dialysis Centers & Hospitals Home Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Dialysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Products Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Dialysis Type Hemodialysis Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dialysis Centers & Hospitals Home Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued...





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dialysis-market-102367





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Medical Imaging Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography, X-ray, Ultrasound and Molecular Imaging), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

mHealth Apps Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System Type (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Pain Management Devices Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Electrical Stimulation Devices, RF Ablation Devices, Neuromodulation Devices, Infusion Pumps), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Brain, Cancer, Neuropathy, Others), By End User (Physiotherapy Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size , Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Foot Ulcer (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, and Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), Mouth Ulcer, and Others), By Treatment Type (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Reading Glasses Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18-64 years, and 65 years and above), By Type (Prescription Reading Glasses and OTC Reading Glasses), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Sales Channels, Ophthalmol-ogy Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



