Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Market Insights Report 2021: Analysis and Forecast to 2026 by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application

The "Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
The key countries for each region are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report include global key players of Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor include:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Residential Buildings
- Office and industrial buildings
- Packaging
- Others
Companies Covered:
- BASF
- DuPont
- Saint-Gobain
- Knauf Insulation
- Owens Corning
- Kingspan
- Technonicol
- Asahi Kasei
- Ursa
- Synthos
Base Year: 2021
Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020
Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) by Region
8.2 Import of Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market Size
9.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market Size
10.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market Size
11.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market Size
12.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market Size
13.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gcc
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market Size
14.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Market Size Forecast
15.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps) Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
