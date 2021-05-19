Vince Steckler becomes Nord Security's first Independent Board Member

LONDON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , a family of digital privacy and security solutions, announced today that Vince Steckler was joining it as the first Independent Board Member. The world-renowned cybersecurity professional will share his expertise and provide guidance on the company’s product development and commercial strategies.

Originally a programmer, Vince Steckler experienced all levels of the cybersec industry over the past 40+ years. He spent over a decade as Avast’s CEO and architected its growth from a small regional company to the world’s most trusted consumer security product. Before retiring, he took Avast public in the largest ever software IPO on the London Stock Exchange. Previously Vince spent nearly 10 years at Symantec in senior leadership positions in the consumer, enterprise, and government businesses.

“I’m impressed with Nord Security’s products and their desire to build trusted and easy-to-use cybersecurity solutions for everyone. Their openness and transparency with the way they run their services combined with their vision for the future is a big part of what attracted me to the organization,” says Vince Steckler. “I’m very pleased to be joining the team as an Independent Board Member.”

NordVPN — the first brand in the Nord Security family of products — was established in 2012. Throughout the years, it became the VPN solution of choice worldwide, now serving more than 14 million users. Lately, the company has been expanding to include security solutions for businesses and advanced tools for consumers. Those include the next-generation password manager NordPass , the powerful file encryption tool NordLocker , and the business VPN solution NordVPN Teams .

“We’re honored that Vince has joined Nord Security’s mission to bring trust, privacy, and security to the internet,” says Tom Okman, one of Nord Security’s co-founders. “The challenge of building trusted cybersecurity solutions for everyday use requires more than technology - it also demands world-class management, product strategy, and infrastructure. Vince’s knowledge and experience will help us to build on our considerable progress in this area.”

NordVPN has recently formed its Team of Advisors . Partnerships were signed with an entrepreneur and partner at Lightspeed Venture Rytis Vitkauskas; a development professional and Engineering Director at Snap Inc. Tammarrian Rogers; a web security expert and founder of Have I Been Pwned Troy Hunt; and an application security expert and CEO/founder of the We Hack Purple Tanya Janca. According to the best worldwide practices, the Team of Advisors will provide strategic guidance by sharing unique perspectives and insights.

