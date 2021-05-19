Global Cannabis Oil Market Insights Report 2020-2025 Featuring Canopy Growth, CannTrust, Aurora Cannabis, Charlotte's Web, Aphria, Tilray, Cronos Group, Curaleaf, & Yunnan Hansu

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Oil Global Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Cannabis Oil from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report Incudes global key players of Cannabis Oil as well as some small players.



The information for each competitor Incudes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Recreational

Medical

Food & Beverage

Companies Covered:

Canopy Growth

CannTrust Holdings

Aurora Cannabis

Charlotte's Web

Aphria

Tilray

Cronos Group

Curaleaf

Yunnan Hansu

Base Year: 2021

Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020

Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End-users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Cannabis Oil Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Cannabis Oil by Region

8.2 Import of Cannabis Oil by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Cannabis Oil Market in North America (2016-2026)

9.1 Cannabis Oil Market Size

9.2 Cannabis Oil Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Cannabis Oil Market in South America (2016-2026)

10.1 Cannabis Oil Market Size

10.2 Cannabis Oil Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Cannabis Oil Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)

11.1 Cannabis Oil Market Size

11.2 Cannabis Oil Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Asean

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Cannabis Oil Market in Europe (2016-2026)

12.1 Cannabis Oil Market Size

12.2 Cannabis Oil Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Cannabis Oil Market in MEA (2016-2026)

13.1 Cannabis Oil Market Size

13.2 Cannabis Oil Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 GCC

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary for Global Cannabis Oil Market (2016-2021)

14.1 Cannabis Oil Market Size

14.2 Cannabis Oil Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Cannabis Oil Market Forecast (2021-2026)

15.1 Cannabis Oil Market Size Forecast

15.2 Cannabis Oil Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Company Profile

16.2 Main Business and Cannabis Oil Information

16.3 SWOT Analysis of Canopy Growth

16.4 Canopy Growth Cannabis Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

