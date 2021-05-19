MINT Income Fund Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, Alberta, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINT Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: MID.UN) announced that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be made in the open market through the facilities of the TSX. This NCIB will commence on May 25, 2021 and will terminate on May 24, 2022. In accordance with the Declaration of Trust by which the Fund is governed, market purchases pursuant to its NCIB may be effected by the Fund.



The Fund had 13,837,877 units issued and outstanding as at May 11, 2021. The Fund may, during the 12 month period commencing May 25, 2021 purchase on the TSX up to 1,382,225 units, being 10% of the public float and may not, in any 30 day period, purchase more than 276,757 units, being 2% of the units issued and outstanding. The Fund will hold in treasury for resale all units purchased pursuant to the bid. As at May 11, 2021 the Fund had purchased 115,700 units on the TSX at an average price of $5.29 per unit under its previously approved normal course issuer bid. The Fund had the ability to purchase up to 1,519,758 units under its last NCIB. The manager of the Fund believes that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds.

The Fund trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MID.UN”.

