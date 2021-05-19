Geekco Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

English French

LAVAL, Québec, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekco Technologies Corporation (the “Corporation” or “Geekco”) (TSX-V: GKO ; OTCQB: GKOTF), which operates the FlipNpik application within a collaborative ecosystem that rewards users who help boost the visibility of neighborhood businesses, is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. Geekco begins trading today on OTCQB under the symbol “GKOTF”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. Securities Law USA, PLCC, acted as the company’s OTCQB sponsor.



“Trading on the OTCQB is an extension to our capital markets strategy and an important step to increase investor awareness in the Corporation. As we progress with the development of our FlipNpik application, U.S. investor interest will be increasing. We want these investors to be able to trade the Corporation shares with as much ease as possible and benefit from having seamless access to the Geekco stock," said Henri Harland, co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioning itself at the forefront of social media by offering FlipNpik, a collaborative social network that aims to promote local shopping, thereby contributing to the improvement of local economy and the quality of life of citizens, and to reward valuable contribution with all active users. The FlipNpik ecosystem and mobile application leverage the community of consumers, content creators and influencers to stimulate local shopping and boost the visibility of local businesses. In exchange, active users who create and share digital content within the platform receive “Social Flipsˮ that they can use to earn rewards and/or goods from strategic partners and local businesses.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

