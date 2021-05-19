Teneobio’s Clinical Candidate, TNB-409, is a Selective IL-2 Receptor Bispecific Agonist for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

NEWARK, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teneobio, Inc., a clinical stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel multi-specific biotherapeutic antibodies, announced today the publication of its bispecific human heavy chain only antibody (TNB-409) with selective IL-2βγ receptor heterodimeric agonist activity in Scientific Reports (www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-90096-8).



By circumventing signaling through the α chain of the IL-2 receptor, TNB-409 minimizes Treg activation and retains robust immunostimulatory activity of T and NK cells in vitro and in vivo in monkey studies. TNB-409’s extended half-life and demonstrable safety in monkeys potentially confers a better therapeutic window for the treatment of solid tumors. TNB-409 is poised to enter phase 1 clinical studies in Q2 of 2022.

Katherine Harris, VP of Discovery at Teneobio added, “TNB-409 couples the beneficial aspects of IL-2 with Fc-mediated extended half-life, while avoiding the undesirable side effects associated with binding to IL-2Rα. TNB-409 not only achieves the desired biological activity of stimulating T and NK effector cells, moreover, it validates the applicability of Teneobio’s human single domain platform of multispecifics to target other therapeutically relevant receptor signaling pathways."

About Teneobio, Inc.

Teneobio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAb®), for the treatments of cancer, autoimmunity, and infectious diseases. Teneobio’s discovery platform, TeneoSeek, comprises genetically engineered animals (UniRat® and OmniFlic®), next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and high-throughput vector assembly technologies. TeneoSeek rapidly identifies large numbers of unique binding molecules specific for therapeutic targets of interest. Versatile antibody variable domains (UniDab®) derived from UniAb® can be assembled into multi-specific and multivalent therapeutic proteins, surpassing limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics. Teneobio’s “plug-and-play” T-cell engaging platform includes a diverse set of anti-CD3 antibodies for therapeutics with optimal efficacy and reduced toxicity.

Teneobio partners include AbbVie, JNJ, Kite/Gilead, Poseida, Intellia, and ArsenalBio. For more information, please visit www.teneobio.com.

