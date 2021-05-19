Reputation Receives Contract from Vizient for Reputation Management and Customer Experience Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), announced today it has received a contract with Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country, that certifies Reputation as a supplier in Vizient’s group purchasing (GPO) network. The contract will enable Vizient members access at contracted pricing to Reputation’s robust online reputation and customer experience management solutions.



“We are excited to provide Vizient members with innovative, customizable solutions that can ultimately improve the healthcare experience,” says Scott Barmmer, Chief Revenue Officer at Reputation. “Our feedback-to-action platform and customer journey expertise can help Vizient members turn unstructured data into actionable insights that can fuel progress and help grow their organizations.”

Vizient’s diverse customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers. Through the contract, Vizient members will have the opportunity to tailor Reputation’s suite of products to meet their unique business needs, including:

Listen to online conversations and engage with customers via the Social Suite

Uncover hot topics and customer sentiment with Insights , then resolve issues with Actions

, then resolve issues with Track, manage and respond to reviews in one place with Reviews and Review Booster

Generate meaningful insights from customers via email or text message with Surveys

Win sales and loyalty from customers across popular messaging apps with Messaging

Monitor and get ahead of the competition with insights from Competitive Reporting

See where you stand today, know how you got there, and learn exactly how to get better with Reputation Score X

Utilize Business Listings to appear at the top of search results and attract new customers

to appear at the top of search results and attract new customers Optimize Location Pages to direct customers to the business location nearest them



“Healthcare providers use the most cutting-edge treatments for patients, so it makes sense for their organizations to also have access to the most innovative business solutions. We are proud to provide one platform encompassing the entire customer journey to Vizient members,” adds Barmmer.

For more information on the Reputation platform and services, Vizient members can contact Vizient@reputation.com .

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

