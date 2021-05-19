Advanced Container Technologies to Exhibit at CannaCon in Oklahoma City

Company will present its new product line at the first major conference since the pandemic, alongside Grassfire Distro, its exclusive packaging reseller



CORONA, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced it will be exhibiting at the CannaCon Conference alongside Grassfire Distro, its exclusive partner for reselling its packaging and white labeling services. The CannaCon Conference will be held May 27-28 in the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

“This is the first big event we will be able to exhibit at since the pandemic hit last year and the conferences were cancelled,” said Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. “We are thrilled to be able to meet the public again, present our amazing product lineup, and connect with dispensary owners.”

The company offers a wide variety of products for dispensaries, including packaging systems, accessories, and brand-building white labeling services. Many of these products will be offered at the show with deep discounts.

“We are confident that we can help dispensaries drive sales, and we are a going to make it very easy for them to get started by offering our quality products at discounted prices,” Heldoorn added.

The Oklahoma cannabis market is one of the fastest growing sectors in the nation. According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), retail medical cannabis sales in the state totaled about $800 million in 2020. And according to reporting by KJRH-TV, Oklahoma’s cannabis market could reach $1 billion this year.

Oklahoma is now the biggest medical marijuana market in the country on a per capita basis. according to an article in Politico. “This is exactly like Humboldt County was in the late 90s,” the article quoted.

“Oklahoma is a wonderful market, and is full of opportunity – and we are proud to offer products that help bring value to licensed dispensaries throughout the state,” Heldoorn said.

ACTX will be showing their product line at CannaCon in the Grassfire Distro booth, located conveniently at the front of the exhibition hall, in booth #1000.

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies, call (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

For information on CannaCon, visit: www.cannacon.org/south/south-cannacon

