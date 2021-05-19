ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad Wireless Keyboard and Rugged Book Keyboard Available Now for iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air 10.9-inch, and iPad 10.2-inch

SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the Pro Keys with Trackpad wireless keyboard and detachable case for the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen), the iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th gen), and the iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen). ZAGG also today announced the Rugged Book® wireless keyboard for the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen) and iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th gen).



“We’re excited to introduce two new solutions for iPad users,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president for ZAGG Brands. “The Pro Keys with Trackpad keyboard unlocks the full iPad potential by enabling more convenient typing, viewing, drawing, reading, and multitasking via swipes and taps on the trackpad. And if you’re looking to keep the iPad in pristine condition, our Rugged Book keyboard is specifically designed to withstand the more demanding elements of everyday life.”

ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad

Now it’s easier than ever to use iPad just like a laptop. Pro Keys with Trackpad has a Bluetooth® integrated trackpad, so users can scroll, swipe, and navigate more efficiently than ever. Pro Keys with Trackpad also features a detachable case; an integrated, adjustable stand; precision keys with backlighting; and a holder for the stylus. Use iPad anywhere with full functionality, even with limited table-top space or while on-the-go. Keyboard features include:

Bluetooth Trackpad : Scroll, swipe, and navigate faster than ever with the Bluetooth-integrated trackpad, compatible with iPadOS.

: Scroll, swipe, and navigate faster than ever with the Bluetooth-integrated trackpad, compatible with iPadOS. Trackpad On/Off : Users have the freedom to turn the trackpad off to save battery or work with a mouse.

: Users have the freedom to turn the trackpad off to save battery or work with a mouse. Detachable Keyboard and Case : The keyboard and case detach to accommodate different uses and environments.

: The keyboard and case detach to accommodate different uses and environments. Laptop-style Keys : ZAGG’s Pro keyframe design provides optimal key travel for clean, precise keystrokes and an easy, comfortable typing experience.

: ZAGG’s Pro keyframe design provides optimal key travel for clean, precise keystrokes and an easy, comfortable typing experience. Lightweight Design : The streamlined design fits easily in a bag so users can take their device on-the-go.

: The streamlined design fits easily in a bag so users can take their device on-the-go. Holder for Apple Pencil : The case accommodates the Apple Pencil, and ZAGG Pro Stylus, and allows them to attach magnetically to the iPad.

: The case accommodates the Apple Pencil, and ZAGG Pro Stylus, and allows them to attach magnetically to the iPad. Durable Protection : The polycarbonate case has a rigid core, rubberized edges and button covers, and corner bumpers, all of which combine to provide up to 6.6 ft. (2m) of drop protection.

: The polycarbonate case has a rigid core, rubberized edges and button covers, and corner bumpers, all of which combine to provide up to 6.6 ft. (2m) of drop protection. Multi-device Pairing : Connect with two devices simultaneously and toggle back and forth between them.

: Connect with two devices simultaneously and toggle back and forth between them. Forward-facing Speaker Points : Sound is directed toward the user.

: Sound is directed toward the user. Adjustable Stand : The magnetic stand attaches to the back of the case at two convenient viewing angles.

: The magnetic stand attaches to the back of the case at two convenient viewing angles. Magnetic Closure : A magnetic flap holds the cover closed and protects the Apple Pencil.

: A magnetic flap holds the cover closed and protects the Apple Pencil. Backlit Keys : Backlit keys, in seven different colors, make typing easy in low-light conditions.

: Backlit keys, in seven different colors, make typing easy in low-light conditions. Type-C Charging: Pro Keys has Type-C charging, the latest, most convenient way to charge.

Pro Keys has Type-C charging, the latest, most convenient way to charge. Long-lasting Battery: The on-board battery lasts for three months with the trackpad turned on, and backlighting turned off1.

A Pro Keys with Trackpad product feature video may be found HERE.

ZAGG Rugged Book

The tough, versatile Rugged Book keyboard and case is built to last and lets you work in any environment. The durable case protects your device from impact. The interlocking key design on the wireless keyboard locks keys into place—so they won’t pop off. And the precise, clean keystrokes let you type quickly and comfortably. The best keyboard is the one you enjoy using. Rugged Book features include:

Rugged Protection : We call it rugged for a reason. Military-grade materials provide up to 6.6 feet (2m) of drop protection, so users can enjoy their device confidently anywhere.

: We call it rugged for a reason. Military-grade materials provide up to 6.6 feet (2m) of drop protection, so users can enjoy their device confidently anywhere. Multi-Device Pairing : The Rugged Book wireless keyboard and case can pair with two devices at once, so users can sync with an iPad and smartphone and toggle between them.

: The Rugged Book wireless keyboard and case can pair with two devices at once, so users can sync with an iPad and smartphone and toggle between them. Detachable Keyboard : The keyboard and case easily detach to accommodate different uses and work environments. Place the iPad in the Rugged Book case on one surface and type with the keyboard on another.

: The keyboard and case easily detach to accommodate different uses and work environments. Place the iPad in the Rugged Book case on one surface and type with the keyboard on another. Multiple Viewing Angles : Rugged Book’s magnetic hinge allows users to position their device at multiple angles for comfortable viewing, whether creating a new document, reading content, or video conferencing.

: Rugged Book’s magnetic hinge allows users to position their device at multiple angles for comfortable viewing, whether creating a new document, reading content, or video conferencing. Backlit, Laptop-Style Keys : Type comfortably, even in low-light conditions, with laptop-style keys, backlit in seven different colors.

: Type comfortably, even in low-light conditions, with laptop-style keys, backlit in seven different colors. Interlocking, “Stay-Put” Keys: We know keyboards can take a lot of use and abuse. That’s why our keys have an interlocking design that prevents them popping off. Best of all, our interlocking design doesn’t compromise keystrokes and travel, so users still get a precise, comfortable typing experience.

A Rugged Book product feature video may be found HERE.

ZAGG today also introduced additions to the previously announced Pro Keys wireless keyboard and detachable case lineup, which is now available for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen).

Pricing and Availability:

The Pro Keys with Trackpad wireless keyboard and detachable case for the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (1 st , 2 nd , 3 rd gen), and the iPad Air 10.9-inch (4 th gen) is available now on ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise locations, and at Best Buy stores nationwide for $149.99. The Pro Keys with Trackpad includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty 2 .

, 2 , 3 gen), and the iPad Air 10.9-inch (4 gen) is available now on ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise locations, and at Best Buy stores nationwide for $149.99. The Pro Keys with Trackpad includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty . The Pro Keys with Trackpad for the iPad 10.2-inch (7 th , 8 th gen) will be available later this summer on ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise locations, and at Best Buy stores nationwide for $139.99. The Pro Keys with Trackpad includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty 2 .

, 8 gen) will be available later this summer on ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise locations, and at Best Buy stores nationwide for $139.99. The Pro Keys with Trackpad includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty . The Rugged Book wireless keyboard for the iPad Pro 11-inch (1 st , 2 nd , 3 rd gen) and iPad Air 10.9-inch (4 th gen) is available now on ZAGG.com, ZAGG Franchise locations, and at Verizon and Best Buy stores nationwide for $149.99. The Rugged Book includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty 2 .

, 2 , 3 gen) and iPad Air 10.9-inch (4 gen) is available now on ZAGG.com, ZAGG Franchise locations, and at Verizon and Best Buy stores nationwide for $149.99. The Rugged Book includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty . The Pro Keys wireless keyboard and detachable case for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3 rd , 4 th , 5 th gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1 st , 2 nd , 3 rd gen) is available now at ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise locations, and at Best Buy and Walmart (iPad Pro 11-inch only) stores nationwide for the following suggested retail prices: iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $169.99 iPad Pro 11-inch: $109.99

The Pro Keys wireless keyboard includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty 2 .

, 4 , 5 gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1 , 2 , 3 gen) is available now at ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise locations, and at Best Buy and Walmart (iPad Pro 11-inch only) stores nationwide for the following suggested retail prices:

1Based on regular use of one hour per day.

2Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

Apple, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, and iPadOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

ZAGG is a global innovator and category creator for tablet keyboards and is committed to freeing consumers from the confines of the traditional workplace. With millions of units sold worldwide, ZAGG products are designed to enhance mobile devices by enabling productivity and connectivity while users are at work, at play, and at rest. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. Visit ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff DuBois

ZAGG Inc

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d61f0f36-55bf-4b0c-9663-8e884cb2d8a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cc73ba2-ea87-427a-a184-f90f6a614dd8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b90cdf1f-760e-4a59-9012-388bb1bd99b1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cc61e87-5ab4-443d-9f92-0d6da8578f0c