BOTS INC PROVIDES UPDATES ON ITS BITCOIN MINERS EXTENDED WARRANTY AND PROTECTION PLAN SERVICES.

San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), ("The Company") a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, I.P. licensing, commercialization of technologies, services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation, cybersecurity, and manufacturing industry announced today the industry's first combined hashing power and bitcoin miners' product warranty e-commerce website, www.MinerWarranty.com is now operational. Bitcoin mining operators can now purchase Bitcoin miners' extended warranty service agreements online.

BOTS Inc. has built a brand-new approach to the bitcoin miners' extended warranties — providing a cost-effective and efficient way for Bitcoin mining farm operators to buy warranty contracts and file claims against them -will allow Bitcoin miners in North America to take their mining business to the next level.

The warranty covers labor on all components of the bitcoin mining rig, including the availability of remote monitoring services, mining rig hardware coverage, and racking systems.

"Same day coverage, buy-now-pay-later, and other tools are now available on our e-commerce site," said Dr. Oleksandr Gordieiev, CEO. "We have introduced the extended service contracts to this industry for the first time in North America, and the industry is just waking up to this. Nobody has seen this before."

The extended miner warranty program will initially be covering Bitmain manufactured miners, and soon, BTZI will add coverage for Canaan Inc miners, MicroBT Whatsminer, and other leading bitcoin miner manufacturers.

The Company announced earlier the availability of bitcoin mining repairs through an authorized national bitcoin miners' repair center, which is now fully operational.

Around 3,000,000 bitcoin miners are in operation in the U.S. and about 2,000,000 in Canada.

BTZI estimates the extended bitcoin miners' warranty market size to exceed $1.2 billion in the U.S.

Being the only provider of the extended warranty for the bitcoin miners, BOTS Inc is now positioned to capture this unserved market. The Company plans to expand this service to Canada quickly and then worldwide.

Research and Markets estimate the extended warranty segment will reach a staggering $50.2 billion by 2026.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain, cybersecurity, and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

BTZI is the founder of the First Worldwide Bitcoin ATM consortium or network, the blockchain-powered computer network that will enable Bitcoin ATM customer wallets issued by a Bitcoin ATM operator that will be a member of the network to be used to perform Bitcoin ATM transactions through ATMs that belong to another operator of the network. This is especially convenient when traveling abroad, where Bitcoin ATMs may be widely available. A network is a common way of delivering, buying, or selling cryptocurrency services that increase the network value by linking many operators together. For example, the value of a cellular telephone network to customers increases with the number of customers that can be reached via the global network. Similarly, Bitcoin ATM networks will link together Bitcoin ATMs in various locations, giving the customers of each operator greater access to their crypto accounts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

Contact:

Oleksandr Gordieiev

CEO

info@bots.bz