NetNumber to Focus on Automating Deployment of Network Services and Functions at the TELECOMS EUROPE Event

Lowell, MA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

Patrik Rokyta, VP Systems Architecture, will discuss the automation of deploying network services and network functions in a session entitled “The Programmable Telco Network” at this year's TELECOMS EUROPE Digital Transformation virtual event.

WHEN:

Mr. Rokyta will speak on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 10:00 AM GMT.

WHERE:

TELECOMS EUROPE

Virtual Event

WHAT:

There are different ways to automate the deployment of network services and network functions in telco networks. In this session, Patrik will discuss how 5G core networks running on a Kubernetes cluster can be deployed and managed using deployment servers, NFV-MANO facilities and 3GPP management services. The session will elaborate on the use of the Helm packaging framework implemented as a CLI-based solution or integrated in a container-technology-aware NFVO/VNFM or embedded (as an SDK) in a Kubernetes Native Function (KNF).

To register to attend this session click on this link:

https://forms.zohopublic.eu/sjpbusinessmedia/form/TelecomsEuropeDigitalTransformation2021Registratio/formperma/_glIVuCxsSd0VZEcAbN6ztM4jIcPU0VyQcQCYvN_5lE

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings over 20 years of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private Networks and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platforms, TITAN and TITAN.IUM. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.