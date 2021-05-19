Sio Gene Therapies to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the company will present and participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference taking place May 24-26, 2021.

Details on the presentation can be found below.

Date: Monday, May 24, 2021 Time: 10:00 AM ET Participation Format: Company presentation Presenter: Pavan Cheruvu, MD, Chief Executive Officer Webcast: Click here



About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies combines cutting-edge science with bold imagination to develop genetic medicines that aim to radically improve the lives of patients. Our current pipeline of clinical-stage candidates includes the first potentially curative AAV-based gene therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases, which are rare and uniformly fatal pediatric conditions caused by single gene deficiencies. We are also expanding the reach of gene therapy to highly prevalent conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, which affects millions of patients globally. Led by an experienced team of gene therapy development experts, and supported by collaborations with premier academic, industry and patient advocacy organizations, Sio is focused on accelerating its candidates through clinical trials to liberate patients with debilitating diseases through the transformational power of gene therapies. For more information, visit www.siogtx.com.

