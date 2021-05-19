Infinidat Is Recognized as a May 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage Arrays

WALTHAM, Mass., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that the company has been named a May 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage Arrays.¹ This is the third consecutive year that Infinidat has been recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice based on the reviews and ratings of end-users.



“We’re excited that our customers’ experience with Infinidat earned us their recognition as a top choice for enterprise-class data storage in a highly competitive field,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “Not only do we provide innovative storage technologies at scale to enable a highly flexible private cloud, but Infinidat also strives to provide exceptional customer experience. We believe this Gartner Peer Insights recognition for a third year in a row reflects our continued strong commitment to our customers’ success.”

Infinidat works closely with its channel partners to address the needs of end-user customers. Enhancements to the company’s channel partner program have helped to support customer experiences that exceed expectations.

The Customers’ Choice distinction represents customers’ view of the market’s highest-rated vendors and is determined by both the number of reviews and overall ratings. Gartner Peer Insights recognizes vendors who meet or exceed both the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption score through Customers’ Choice distinction.

As of May 19, 2021, Infinidat has received 178 reviews from verified customers with an average overall score of 4.9 stars out of 5 in the last 12 months in the Primary Storage Arrays market. Approximately 43% of reviews are from companies that are $1 billion or higher in revenue.¹ Furthermore, 96% of customers indicated their willingness to recommend Infinidat to their peers.

Examples of Customer Reviews

The following is a sampling of the reviews that Infinidat users have been posting on Gartner’s Peer Insights site recently:

"I have been over 14 years in the storage industry and have never had any better or similar experience before with storage implementation. The Infinidat storage is really awesome, designed for absolutely high availability so it is very unlikely that an implementation would go bad anywhere.” ‒ Principal Data Center Architect in the Manufacturing Industry

"…after several years I became a true believer as we ramped up the load on the arrays with minimal performance challenges. It still surprises me that they have been able to increase the internal disk size as much as they have. Stability and performance have been excellent and these Infinidat arrays are one of our key storage pillars." ‒ Director of Storage Engineering in the Finance Industry

"We have had our Infinidat arrays coming up on 2 years now and the box has been a great performer for our environment. We moved from older XIOs over to the Iboxes and the boxes have been performing great. The support that comes with Infinidat is top notch and they are great to work with on any issues you have." ‒ Storage Administrator in the Services Industry

“Setup and configuration was a breeze with their white glove service. We provided a technical lead to coordinate the basics on the configuration and the Infinidat team handled the rest.“ ‒ Sr. Systems Engineer in the Retail Industry

"We were coming from a flash solutions by a market leader, in a metro cluster active-active with synchronous replica; it was not easy to find something better and more simple. I strongly believed in Infinidat value for money and performance. We could deploy it in a snap, make an easy data migration and have all the infrastructure up and running with extreme simplicity.” ‒ CTO in the Transportation Industry

“Overall, the experience with Infinidat has been exceedingly positive. Our installation was one of the smoothest I have experienced, and everything so far has functioned as described.” – Senior Infrastructure Engineer

Click here to read more Gartner Peer Insights reviews from Infinidat end-user customers.

Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

¹Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage Arrays, Peer Contributors, May 12, 2021

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 7.1EB worldwide to date. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

