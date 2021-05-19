Vaccinex to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that Dr. Maurice Zauderer, chief executive officer, will deliver a company presentation at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is being held June 1-4, 2021. Dr. Zauderer will present updates on Vaccinex’s neurology programs in Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s disease and its collaboration with Merck (Keynote B84) for combination immunotherapy in Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma with Vaccinex’s pepinemab antibody and Merck’s KEYTRUDA®. Management will be available during the conference for virtual one-on-one meetings.



Presentation details:

Date: Tuesday, June 1

Time: 4:30pm ET

Following the presentation, a live video webcast may be accessed through the “Events” page of the Vaccinex website, www.vaccinex.com.

About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company’s lead drug candidate, pepinemab, promotes immune infiltration into tumors and regulates chronic inflammation in the brain by blocking Semaphorin 4D, a potent biological effector molecule. The company additionally is leveraging its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb®, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations, particularly by exploiting its unique capability to select high value antibodies against important multi-pass membrane receptors including GPCR and ion channels.

