NordPass sale: prices start as low as $1.49 a month

LONDON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The password manager NordPass is having a limited-time spring sale to celebrate the recent World Password Day. This password manager, created by the team behind the world’s most advanced VPN solution NordVPN, is now available at a considerable discount. Users can get NordPass with 70% off the Premium 2-year plan and 60% off the 1-year plan .



Here are some of the main features that Premium users can enjoy.

Password Health

In September, NordPass introduced Password Health , a Premium feature designed to help users identify vulnerable passwords. NordPass scans all passwords stored in the user’s vault and shows which accounts have passwords that need to be updated. Vulnerable passwords are then categorized into weak, reused, and old.

Data Breach Scanner

Data breach scanner is a Premium feature that scans the web to see if the user’s data has been compromised in any breaches. Leaks and breaches do not necessarily leak all the information — it may have been only the username, password, IP address, or location. Data Breach Scanner will help identify which pieces of the user’s data might be vulnerable.

In addition to that, NordPass has recently introduced some important additions to both its consumer and business products.

Dark mode. This highly requested feature is now available on the apps for Android and desktop. Dark Mode for iOS and the browser extensions is on the roadmap and will be launched this summer.

German language. German-speaking NordPass customers can now enjoy the password manager app in their native language. “German was one of the most requested languages by our users, so we knew there was a high demand,” says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

Contact:

Patricia Cerniauskaite

patricia@nordsec.com