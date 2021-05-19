Newfold Digital Launches as One of the World’s Largest Web Solutions Providers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newfold Digital today announced its presence as a newly formed entity and leading web technology provider with the debut of new corporate branding, including an employee-designed logo. Newfold Digital was created when web technology leaders Web.com Group and Endurance Web Presence combined forces into one entity in February 2021. The Newfold Digital name and new logo signifies the folding together of two companies to create a new powerhouse in the industry.



“Newfold Digital’s name and new logo represent the creation of a new type of player unfolding in an existing industry,” said Sharon Rowlands, chief executive officer (CEO) and president of Newfold Digital. “Through our work, we aim to set new standards for quality and success that our customers can depend on. Whether a small business or an enterprise, Newfold Digital is positioned to provide businesses with the edge they need to grow and thrive in today’s digital world.”

With a rich product suite offered through a robust portfolio of brands, Newfold Digital provides businesses with the custom solutions they need to compete digitally, regardless of size. While the Newfold Digital name is new, the company’s lineup of brands features some of the most prominent and storied within the web services industry, including Bluehost, Domain.com, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com and Web.com, as well as some of the strongest regional web brands such as Big Rock, Crazy Domains and Vodien.

Beyond the brand names and services, Newfold Digital is a web technology company with a human element. Team members are dedicated to a serve-and-solve approach, differentiating the customer experience from other providers in the market. Through this personalized approach to support, customers get where they want to go with no wasted time or effort, whether it’s DIY website building services or “build it for me” expert support.

“At Newfold Digital, our culture is driven by purpose and passion. What unites us across the company and around the globe, is a shared set of values and a unified vision for customer success,” said Rowlands. “Our team members focus on fulfilling our customer’s online needs because that’s what we do at Newfold, we empower success in a connected world.”

The company’s new logo and branding, selected from an internal design competition featuring a pool of 100+ employee-designed submissions, serves as a reminder of this dedication to customers and employees.

“The abstract shape of the ‘N’ in an origami-style pinwheel symbolizes good luck and represents an endless cycle of energy,” said Vishnu Pradeepan, system administrator for Newfold Digital and winner of the employee design competition. “That endless cycle of energy represents not just our team, who work tenaciously to ensure our customers are successful, but also the endless possibilities available in our connected world.”

For more information about Newfold Digital and our brands or services, visit: www.newfold.com/brands .

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web technology company serving nearly seven million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. For more information, visit newfolddigital.com .

