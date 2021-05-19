New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solvent Evaporation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06073171/?utm_source=GNW

However, inaccuracies in results and wastage of resources due to uneasiness associated with solvent evaporation hinder the market growth.



Solvent evaporation involves emulsification of polymer in aqueous phase and dispersion in a volatile solvent like dichloromethane, chloroform, and ethyl acetate.Then the solvent is evaporated using high temperature, vacuum, or by continuous stirring.



Size of the particles can be controlled by adjusting parameters like manipulating evaporation temperature, controlling the rate of evaporation, manipulating stirring rate, etc. This method is being practiced for the nanoparticles developed using respective polymers such as, PLA, PLGA, PCL, polyhydroxybutyrate, etc. loaded with various drugs like tetanus toxoid, testosterone, loperamide, cyclosporin A, and indomethacin. Solvent evaporators are widely used in processes such as microencapsulation and are required to prepare polymeric nanoparticles for various pharmaceutical formulations. Technological advancements in solvent evaporation systems, such as centrifugal concentration, freeze-drying, and high-power cold traps, have led to enhanced evaporation and improved solvent recovery, with lesser environmental impact.



Based on type, the global solvent evaporation market is segmented into rotary evaporators, nitrogen blowdown evaporators, centrifugal evaporators, and spiral air flow evaporators.The rotary evaporators segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



However, the nitrogen blowdown evaporators segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% in the market during the forecast period. The rotary evaporator plays a major role in efficient extraction of solvent through evaporation which is an important step in developing pure samples in several industries. The factors such as increasing R&D expenditures and several benefits associated with this technique are propelling the growth of the solvent evaporation market. Based on end-user, the global solvent evaporation market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, diagnostic laboratories, and research and academic institutes. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. However, the research & academic institutes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the market during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing drug development studies and rising demand for continuous innovation and enhancement of existing products.



Pharmaceuticals Research and Manufacturers Association, Health and Medicine Division, World Health Organization, and American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management (AAHAM) are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the solvent evaporation market.

