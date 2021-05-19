Microchip Opens Registration for Online Education Courses for Embedded Control Engineers

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced it has opened registration for online courses that educate engineers about diverse embedded design topics ranging from C programming to cryptography and help them to use its products most effectively. Microchip University courses offer best practices for implementing a wide variety of systems such as the Internet of Things (IoT), communication protocols like Bluetooth®, Universal Serial Bus (USB) and Controller Area Network (CAN), plus bootloaders and high-speed data analysis using Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs).

“Our customers now have access anytime, anywhere, to the industry’s most comprehensive range of high-quality, general embedded system control design courses,” said Ken Pye, Microchip’s vice president of worldwide applications. “These free courses teach engineers how to bring new designs to market more quickly and efficiently and get the most out of our products and development tools. We have been committed to giving our customers the highest-quality training on our products for 25 years, and now we make it even more accessible for engineers with all levels of experience.”

Until last year Microchip had offered exclusively in-person training during annual conferences it launched in 1997. Microchip University moves this curriculum online. Engineers learn how to use the company’s MPLAB® Code Configurator (MCC) and Core Independent Peripherals (CIP), as well as its solutions for creating embedded Linux® applications. The rapidly expanding course offering covers best practices in motor control, battery charging fundamentals, power supply, security, analog system design, and more. Microchip University courses also span the full range of Microchip products.

Sign up for Microchip University courses taught in English here . Courses are also available in Traditional Chinese , Simplified Chinese , and Korean .

