C-Bond Systems Files U.S. Provisional Patent for “Self-Healing Glass” for the Automotive Sector

HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it and Professor Andrew R. Barron have filed a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for “Composition and Method for Glass Healing,” to develop a nano-liquid chemical solution that repairs visible chips and cracks in windshield glass after being exposed to a heat source.

C-Bond and Professor Andrew R. Barron, the founder of the Energy Safety Institute (ESRI) at Swansea University in the United Kingdom, are in the process of developing a new liquid that can be applied to a windshield that flows into cracks at the nano-scale and provides an active bond after exposure to a specified heat source, thus reforming the glass rather than filling it with a resin, which is how windshields are currently repaired.

The goal of this new liquid solution is to be able to “heal” visible chips and cracks in a windshield after they occur, making it different than C-Bond’s current windshield strengthener, C-Bond nanoShield™, which helps prevent windshield chips and cracks by filling in and repairing microscopic defects on the glass surface.

“Earlier this year, we announced this exciting project with Prof. Barron and I am pleased to report that the development is on target,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “With the cost of windshields growing ever higher due to the advanced sensor systems built directly into the glass, providing an easier, more cost-effective way to handle windshield repairs and replacements can be an important solution to an expensive problem.”

Professor Barron is the Sêr Cymru Chair of Low Carbon Energy and Environment. Educated at Imperial College (London), Professor Barron has held posts at Rice University, University of Texas at Austin, and Harvard University. He is the author of over 500 publications, 50 Patents, 8 books, and is the recipient of numerous awards including the Star of Asia International Award, Hümboldt Senior Scientist Research Award, and the first Welch Foundation Norman Hackerman Award.

C-Bond’s technology is protected by 22 patents and patent-pending applications.

The annual market for automotive glass replacement services in the U.S. exceeded $5 billion in 2016, and is expected to surpass $8 billion by 2025, according to IbisWorld. Approximately 15 million windshields are replaced in the U.S. every year.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals, and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

