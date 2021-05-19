Albireo to Showcase New Data at 6th World Congress of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition

- PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2 Phase 3 data presentations on long-term safety, tolerability, and improved outcomes for patients with PFIC -



- Data showing long-term treatment benefits of Bylvay™ (odevixibat), including improvements in total bilirubin, growth, and sleep –

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced the presentation of new data from its Phase 3 PEDFIC 1 study and PEDFIC 2 long-term extension study of its lead product candidate, Bylvay, at the 6th World Congress of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (WCPGHAN) Meeting, being held virtually June 2 – 5. Bylvay is a highly potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi) currently being developed for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), biliary atresia, and Alagille syndrome.

“We have an abundance of data from our PEDFIC studies with Bylvay and are pleased to be able to present key findings for PFIC at WCPGHAN.,” said Patrick Horn, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Albireo. “We look forward to presenting the full results in three oral presentations, which support the potential of Bylvay to provide benefits to patients with PFIC and improve the standard of care if approved as the first non-surgical treatment option.”

The full list of Albireo presentations at WCPGHAN includes:

Oral Presentation: Long-Term Safety and Tolerability of Odevixibat, an Ileal Bile Acid Transporter Inhibitor, in Children With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis: Results From the Phase 3 PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2 Studies

Presenter: Tassos Grammatikopoulos, M.D., FRCPCH Consultant in Paediatric Hepatology & Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer

Session: Highest Scoring Abstracts

Date & Time: Thursday, June 3, 3:15 p.m. CEST

Oral Presentation: Long-term Treatment Benefits of Odevixibat, an Ileal Bile Acid Transporter Inhibitor, in Children With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis: Improvements in Total Bilirubin, Growth, and Sleep as Secondary and Exploratory Outcome Measures from the Phase 3 PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2 Studies

Presenter: Richard J. Thompson, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Molecular Hepatology at King's College London and principal investigator of the study

Session: Hepatology Session 3

Date & Time: Friday, June 4, 11:30 a.m. CEST

Oral Presentation: Validation of the PRUCISION© Caregiver-Reported Pruritus Measure Using Data From the Phase 3, Randomised PEDFIC 1 Trial in Paediatric Patients With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis

Presenter: Chad Gwaltney, Ph.D., President and Principal Consultant at Gwaltney Consulting

Session: Hepatology Session 3

Date & Time: Friday, June 4, 11:30 a.m. CEST

ePoster: Drug-Drug Interaction Study to Evaluate the Interaction of A4250 (Odevixibat) With Midazolam, a Sensitive CYP3A4 Substrate, and Itraconazole, a P-gp Inhibitor, in Healthy Adult Subjects

Presenter: Philip Stein, M.D. Medical Director, Albireo

Session: ePoster Session

Date & Time: Saturday, June 5, 10:40 a.m. CEST

The abstracts will also be published as an abstract book in the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition (JPGN).

About Bylvay (odevixibat)

Bylvay is an investigational product candidate being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases, including PFIC, biliary atresia and ALGS. A potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi), Bylvay acts locally in the small intestine. Bylvay does not require refrigeration and can be taken as a capsule for older children, or opened and sprinkled onto food, which are factors of key importance for adherence in a pediatric patient population. The FDA has granted Priority Review and set a PDUFA goal date of July 20, 2021. In Europe, the EMA validated MAA. Bylvay is the only IBATi granted accelerated assessment by the EMA.

Bylvay also been granted Orphan Designation, as well as access to the PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) scheme for the treatment of PFIC. The EMA’s Pediatric Committee has agreed to Albireo’s Bylvay Pediatric Investigation Plans for PFIC and biliary atresia. In addition to PFIC, Bylvay has Orphan Drug Designations for the treatment of Alagille syndrome, biliary atresia and primary biliary cholangitis. With FDA and EMA regulatory submissions complete, Bylvay has the potential to become the first approved drug treatment for patients with PFIC in the U.S and Europe. The Company anticipates potential regulatory approvals, issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher and launch in the second half of 2021.

The MAA and NDA filings are supported by results from PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2 Phase 3 studies. PEDFIC 1 was the first and largest, global, pivotal Phase 3 study conducted in PFIC, which evaluated the efficacy and tolerability of Bylvay in reducing pruritus and serum bile acids in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. In the PEDFIC 1 study, Bylvay met both primary endpoints and was well tolerated with very low incidence of diarrhea/frequent bowel movements (9.5% of Bylvay treated patients vs. 5.0% of placebo patients). ir.albireopharma.com/news-releases/news-release-details/albireo-phase-3-trial-meets-both-primary-endpoints-odevixibat. PEDFIC 2 is a long-term, open-label Phase 3 extension study. The Company also provides an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for eligible patients with PFIC in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Bylvay is also currently being evaluated in the BOLD Phase 3 trial in patients with biliary atresia, and the global Phase 3 ASSERT trial for ALGS.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product candidate, Bylvay, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. For PFIC, the FDA recently granted Priority Review and set a PDUFA goal date of July 20, 2021. In Europe, the EMA validated MAA. Bylvay is the only IBATi granted accelerated assessment by the EMA. Bylvay has been provisionally accepted by both the FDA and EMA as the brand name for odevixibat. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies moving ahead with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

