IMAGIN MEDICAL REPORTS COMPANY ON SCHEDULE FOR PRODUCT DEMONSTRATION

Vancouver, B.C. and Boston, MA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Imagin Medical Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) (“Imagin” or the “Company”) today reported continued progress towards commercial-stage manufacturing capability with Lighthouse Imaging (“Lighthouse”).



The Company is on target to demonstrate the i/Blue Imaging System™ in private meetings during the American Urology Association (AUA) meeting to be held in early September. The product will showcase updates to meet performance criteria against competitive products and improvements made to the design for manufacturing.

The updated product design also incorporates changes intended to meet critical verification requirements established through benchmark testing of competitive systems and feedback from preliminary meetings with the FDA.

Additional testing and specification development has been focused on contrast-agent-induced fluorescence and the ability to replicate clinical observations in a bench-level study. Sensitivity of the system can now be fully demonstrated with the test methods that have been established.

“As the process moves forward, we’re creating the potential for additional IP that will make the i/Blue Imaging System unique and innovative and strengthen the demand for blue light cystoscopy (BLC). Patients have been hearing about the superiority of blue light over white light to identify bladder cancer tumors and are searching for facilities that provide it,” commented Jim Hutchens, Imagin’s president and CEO.

Under Imagin’s stock option plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options in lieu of cash compensation to a consultant to acquire an aggregate of 25,000 common shares at a price of $0.66 CA per share, for a period of five years from the date of grant.

“We appreciate the continued support of our investors as we continue to move forward,” Jim Hutchens added.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company’s initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward- looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company’s imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact:

Jim Hutchens President & CEO

Telephone: 833-246-2446