Kaseya announces ambitious plans to expand its tech workforce in Miami

MIAMI and NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya® , the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that it plans to hire 500 employees for its Miami office by the end of 2022. In addition to growing its sales, marketing, and customer support teams, Kaseya is looking to hire cybersecurity analysts to build out its brand new Managed Security Operations Center (SOC). The SOC consists of round-the-clock surveillance by cybersecurity analysts that detect and respond to threats across endpoints, networks and the cloud.



Miami is on the fast-track to becoming the next tech hub, and Kaseya is fueling that growth. The company has been headquartered in Miami since 2004, and is passionate about tapping into the local Miami market for tech talent.

As part of its expansion efforts, Kaseya hopes to add at least 50 new associate/graduate hires by the end of June for positions in technical support and account management. The company is hosting a virtual job fair on May 20, 2021. People interested in attending can register here or get more information on the types of positions available here .

Recent college graduates and individuals looking to break into the tech industry are encouraged to apply to Kaseya’s Associate Development Program at jobs@kaseya.com. Kaseya provides its associates with unique training and mentorship opportunities that provide invaluable account management and customer service experience.

“We saw the potential in Miami 17 years ago when we decided to open one of our first offices downtown,” said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. “We’ve found unbelievable talent in South Florida and this aggressive hiring spree reaffirms our commitment to the community and our belief in Miami as a renowned tech epicenter.”

In addition to ambitious hiring goals in its Miami headquarters, Kaseya is recruiting for sales, marketing and technical roles in Las Vegas, Vancouver, and Dublin.

