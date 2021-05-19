LucidLink, Innovator in Cloud File Services, Closes $12 Million Round

San Francisco, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LucidLink, an innovator in cloud file technology, announced it raised $12 million in Series A funding to support accelerated growth and continue to provide a market-leading customer experience. The round was led by Headline, a global venture capital firm whose portfolio includes notable companies like Segment, SEMrush, and Gopuff. Also in the round is strategic investment from Adobe who invests in startups developing innovative technologies aligned with their strategic goals. Conrad Chu, Partner, from Headline will join LucidLink’s board of directors. The round includes participation from Baseline Ventures and Bright Cap Ventures.

“When we met LucidLink, we knew we had found the perfect fit of founders and disruptive technology,” said Conrad Chu, Partner, Headline. “We discovered Filespaces as a user and immediately recognized that there is nothing else like it out there. With incredible traction in the Media and Entertainment industry as well as Architecture, Engineering, and Construction, LucidLink is hitting it out of the park with this next-generation cloud file system.”

LucidLink invented Filespaces, a truly unique way of transforming the cloud into a local storage system or a cloud-to-edge NAS, by providing direct access to files stored in the cloud and streaming them to applications on demand.

With the global shift to remote and hybrid work, companies and individuals are restructuring how they do business, and working out of the cloud is playing a pivotal role. LucidLink addresses the pain point of providing shared storage for collaboration, enabling users access to shared data from multiple remote locations. With LucidLink, users have immediate access to data from anywhere in the world, as an extension of their local drive, making cloud services much more accessible, scalable, and affordable.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to work with such visionary investors,” said Peter Thompson, CEO, and co-founder, LucidLink. “The team at Headline knows how to drive global adoption of forward-thinking technology, and our partnership with Adobe presents a perfect opportunity to easily enable remote production teams with the entire suite of Adobe Creative Cloud products.”

Today’s funding starts off a strong year for LucidLink. The company continues to be recognized in the industry, winning the Cloud Storage Product of the Year from TechTarget for two consecutive years, 2019 and 2020. It has also been identified as one of the Coolest Data Management companies by CRN in its 2021 Storage 100 list and included in the 9 Enterprise Storage Startups to Watch by Network World.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Azure Blob and any S3 compatible object storage provider that utilizes the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.