Tinkermen Lotto Report Wages Big Bet on ‘Decades Analysis’ in Building First-of-Its-Kind Live Database Repository for Major World Lotteries

ORANGE, Calif., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Tinkermen Lotto Report, a unique online lotto strategy company, today released information about its newly launched, game-changing lotto probability database repository and forum, which lottery players around the world are now set to benefit from.



In the past, when lottery jackpots built to unprecedented amounts, many people stopped by the convenience store after a busy day to purchase lottery quick-pick tickets. “But not in the future! They’ll definitely want to start picking their own numbers after seeing the new database repository,” said John Francis, founder of the Tinkermen Lotto Report. “We’ve just completed the probability models for lotteries like Mega Millions, Powerball, Lucky for Life, Lotto America, Euro Millions and the California Super Lotto.”

As a new Southern California-based lottery strategy company, the Tinkermen Lotto Report is definitely betting on itself in recently commencing its first major advertising campaign with Road Runner Media, Inc. in an initial effort to publicize the creation of the database to help educate and change how people both view and play the lottery. The company is on a mission to help people win the lotteries they play. And they’re using mathematics to do it.

"Most people don’t know that even though lotteries are made up of independent random draws, they’re also mathematically deterministic, and that leads to probable outcomes over the course of time due to the law of large numbers,” said company creator and industry expert Edvin Hiltner, author of Lottery Codex: Lottery Strategies According to Mathematics & the Fun of Responsible Gaming. “The lottery is simply not quite as random as is publicly perceived, and the new database repository was built specifically to change those perceptions, so hopefully more people can go on to win and share in lottery jackpots around the world in the future.”

With worldwide lottery sales of over $350 billion and a rapidly expanding paradigm shift in how lottery players are actually starting to play the lottery using their mobile smartphones, using this particular knowledge and insight is easier and more convenient for lotto players than ever before. Mobile courier ticket app online sales are at approximately 6% U.S. and slated to rapidly expand in projected growth next year.

“Integrating precise draw pattern number combinations that people choose to play when they buy their lotto ticket using their smartphone at the time of purchase is going to be an important aspect in deciding the total number of jackpot winners we see in the future,” Francis said. “People have the ability to influence their chances of winning; it’s just up to them to change what numbers they play.”

Regarding these types of probability models, past-executive editor of Lotto People Magazine, Terry Materese, has commented that:

“This is a mathematical discovery in lotto. It proves that

lotteries are not completely random events.”

More recently, Brazilian mathematician Renato Gianella, known as the man who counted numbers, was even granted a U.S. patent (number US 7,565,263 B2) after he published his mathematical findings and study The Geometry of Chance: Lotto Numbers Follow a Predicted Pattern, based on similar mathematical models and analytical perspectives.

This is the first publicly accessible database repository of its kind to introduce Lotto Probability Draw Pattern Mathematics and make current draw pattern models and statistics of this kind freely available for the public to view after each and every winning draw.

The mathematics models provide insight regarding naturally occurring numerical patterns within past draw data and provide logic that players can use to improve their chances of winning. The Tinkermen Lotto Report is pulling in experts to make sure it all goes off without a hitch. The company recently worked in conjunction with Scarbrough Strategies in setting up the new database repository.

“John Francis is doing some fantastic mathematical analysis on lotteries around the world by comparing the empirical draw data (algorithmic ‘randomness’) to the theoretical expected mathematical outcomes (true randomness),” said Michelle Scarbrough, an applied statistician experienced in game modeling. “I’ve been developing models that validate and/or automate various steps in his statistical analysis. I’ve also been helping to flesh out details in his plan to scale his analysis to additional lotteries and add more user-friendly features.”

The Tinkermen Lotto Report has future plans of making the database repository a public collaboration project effort and is currently listed as a private company, looking to become a subsidiary company of another 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the future. Until then, the company intends to continue sharing free lottery strategy information, to further educate lotto players around the world about the potential benefits of understanding and using Lotto Probability Draw Pattern Mathematics.

Tinkermen Lotto Report Website Introduction YouTube video: https://youtu.be/5sxcEgZp_nE

Media inquiries: tinkermen@tinkermen.org

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dade186-602f-4d6a-97d9-f613f3ea3436