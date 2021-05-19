Bread Improvers Market to hit US $4.85 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Leading Players, Growth Divers and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas,Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Bread Improvers Market Size 2018, by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Bread Improvers, Carbon Fiber Bread Improvers, Natural Fiber Bread Improvers), Resin Type (Thermoset Bread Improvers, Thermoplastic Bread Improvers), Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry, by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global bread improvers market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level.

The global bread improvers market is anticipated to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2025, growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Growing demand from the consumers for convenience foods such as bread products is expected to fuel growth in the industry.

In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global bread improvers market have been studied in detail.

Egg-free is growing as a major primary phenomenon, with most areas of Europe adopting a gluten-free path. Mainly motivated by an growing vegan community in the UK, it is expanding rapidly into the mass industry. The rapid growth of egg-free cake mixes includes bakery improvers such as stabilizers and thickening agents, and it is predicted that bakery improvers should see a increase in demand over the forecast era.

A growing need for a larger variety of bread with ethnic breads being more common in the UK and more types of whole meal breads coming into the market of oats, bran, seeds etc. There is also a increasing trend in several countries throughout Europe including Germany and France to increase the development of sliced and wrapped bread in various varieties.

The global bread improvers market is categorized based on type, application, form and ingredients. Region wise, Europe was the largest market in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate over the coming years.

Key players serving the global bread improvers market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ireks GmbH, Associated British Foods plc, Group Soufflet, Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd., Corbion N.V., Fazer Group, Nutrex N.V., and Puratos Group among others.

