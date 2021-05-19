Capitala Group Announces Three Portfolio Exits with Total Cash Realizations of $65.0 Million

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that it has successfully exited three of its investments: Xirgo Technologies, CIS Secure Computing, and PEOPLEASE.



Xirgo Technologies: Headquartered in Camarillo, CA, Xirgo Technologies is a provider of customized IoT solutions for various industry verticals, including insurance telematics, fleet management, asset tracking, monitoring & control, transportation logistics & mobility. Capitala invested in Xirgo Technologies in December 2016 alongside Indianapolis-based private equity firm HKW.

CIS Secure Computing: Based out of Dulles, VA, CIS Secure Computing (CIS) is a provider of secure and customized communications technologies that help prevent data leaks/tracking, eavesdropping, and hacking. CIS provides both hardware and software solutions to the intelligence and law enforcement communities within its various government and commercial security-conscious customer base. Capitala invested in CIS in September 2017 and exited through the sale of the company.

PEOPLEASE: PEOPLEASE is a full-service professional employer organization headquartered in Mount Pleasant, SC. Small-to-medium-sized businesses, rapid-growth companies, and established enterprise operations alike benefit from PEOPLEASE ’s large employee base with customized yet cost-effective solutions for payroll, human resources, benefits, tax and finance administration, safety, and risk management. Capitala invested in PEOPLEASE in August 2020 alongside AVC Partners and completed the exit by virtue of the sale of the company.

Capitala actively seeks to make meaningful equity and credit investments in smaller yet growing businesses with strong management teams in the U.S.

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is an asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for over twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested over $2.0 billion in approximately 170 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and aims to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, definitions, and details visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com.

Contacts:

Steve Arnall

CFO | Investor Relations

sarnall@capitalagroup.com

Katina Cole Jakubowski

Marketing | Communications

kjakubowski@capitalagroup.com