Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc



19 May 2021



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 17 May 2021 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 97.7 pence per share.



The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.1 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 21 May 2021, to those shareholders on the register on 30 April 2021.



For further information, please contact:



Kate Tidbury



Octopus Investments Limited



Tel: 0800 316 2295

