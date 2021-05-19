Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
19 May 2021
Net Asset Value
The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 17 May 2021 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 97.7 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.1 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 21 May 2021, to those shareholders on the register on 30 April 2021.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295
Net Asset Value(s)
| Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc