Brescia Mobilità and Conduent Transportation Expand Contactless Payment to Area’s Bus Fleet

MILAN, Italy and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced the successful introduction of an account-based ticketing contactless payment system on Brescia Mobilità’s bus fleet. The system is active on all 220 buses that serve the city of Brescia, Italy, and 14 surrounding municipalities. It is the first city in Italy to introduce contactless payment services across its entire bus fleet, which carried approximately 40 million passengers in 2019.



In December 2019, Conduent implemented the account-based ticketing system on Brescia Mobilità’s light metro transit network. By expanding the payment platform to buses, it is now possible to access Brescia Mobilità’s entire public transport network with a credit or debit card.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link below:

“Brescia Mobilità’s goal is to meet the needs of our riders and to make Brescia's integrated mobility system increasingly accessible and in line with the highest European standards,” said Marco Medeghini, General Manager at Brescia Mobilità. “By leveraging advanced technologies and systems, such as those from Conduent Transportation, Brescia Mobilità remains one of the most commuter friendly public transportation systems in Italy.”

Conduent’s ticket validators, located at the front of the buses, allow riders to access the service using major contactless credit and debit cards, including Mastercard, Visa, American Express, VPay and Maestro. NFC-enabled devices, such as smartphones and smart watches with digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay, can also be used.

With account-based ticketing, the ticket is not stored on a device or other media, such as a smartphone or smart card, but in the cloud. This enables a range of devices or media to be securely linked via the cloud to the passenger’s account in the back office, making travel easier and more connected.

“Brescia Mobilità is an excellent example of how public transportation systems are quickly modernizing by using technology to deliver seamless, user-focused services that enhance the transit experience,” said Jean-Charles Zaia, General Manager, Public Transit at Conduent. “By expanding contactless payment to buses, riders now have an enhanced system that is easy to use and unifies Brescia Mobilità’s public transport network. We’re proud to partner with Brescia Mobilità on this significant initiative.”

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

